GRS yet to discuss seats for state election – Nizam

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 15): Matters pertaining to seats to be contested in the upcoming state election have not yet been discussed by the top leadership of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the GRS Plus unity government’s priority now is the state’s development.

Commenting on the proposal by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee for GRS to contest in all 73 seats in the coming state election, Nizam said that was SAPP’s opinion.

Nizam in a statement Monday night said, “referring to Datuk Yong Teck Lee’s media statement regarding the proposal by SAPP for GRS to contest in all 73 seats of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, it is his and the SAPP’s personal viewpoint. We respect his opinion, but it does not represent the collective stance of GRS.

“Matters concerning the Sabah state seats for the upcoming state election have not yet been discussed by the top leadership of GRS as the focus of the GRS Plus Sabah Unity Government at this time is to remain committed to implementing all state and Sabahans’ development agendas in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju,” Nizam stressed.

He pointed out that under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the State Government is stable and functioning well with the support of all parties from GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah.

“We appreciate and thank the cooperation extended by the leaders of PH Sabah, especially during the ‘Langkah Kinabalu’ earlier this year, which was a political crisis triggered by (Parti) Warisan and some Umno Sabah leaders.

“The support and cooperation that have been established within the GRS Plus Unity Government today can be strengthened and continued for the well-being of the people and the interests of our beloved state of Sabah,” said Nizam.