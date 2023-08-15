Having more facilities can help raise STEM interest in students, says minister

SIBU (Aug 15): Having more relevant facilities such as laboratories could help generate more interest in students to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, says Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He regarded such development as being in line with Sarawak’s target of registering at least 60 per cent of students to be enrolled in STEM package classes by 2030.

“Presently, it’s 30 per cent (of Sarawakian students taking up STEM subjects), but we are targeting that by Year 2030, we should have at least have 60 per cent.

“But of course, like I said just now, without enough facilities, it would be quite a difficult task, so we hope that this one (having more science facilities) would be taken into consideration.

“If we had more science facilities like labs, it would be able to enhance and raise more interest as the students could see what’s being done,” said Sagah when asked by reporters for further clarification on a point stated earlier in his speech for the opening ceremony of the Dual Language Programme (DLP) Sarawak Basic Training Course Level 2 For Year 2023’, here yesterday.

Asked if Sarawak government would assist in building more laboratories in schools across the state, Sagah said such matter would fall under the responsibility of the federal government.

“Anything to be done in the school, it must be with the agreement from the federal Ministry (of Education) because they are the guardians of all school labs – they are the one doing the sub-planning, so it must come from them first.

“It would not be wise for us to do all of this on our own, but right now what we are doing (is) we give the materials first.”

Commenting on Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s recent statement about the plan to set up special schools for children from the poorest communities next year, Sagah opined that the allocation could be put to better use, such as for repair works on dilapidated schools and building more science laboratories.

“As all of you know, we have so many (dilapidated schools). So, I think that should be the priority.

“Building a new school is not cheap – it could cost more than RM50 million.

“But if we could repair dilapidated schools, it’d be a bit cheaper than that,” he said.