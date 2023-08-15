Henry: PSB, PDP canvassing grassroots on potential merger

SIBU (Aug 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) have been moving actively on the ground among members and supporters at grassroots level regarding their potential merger, said Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

The PDP deputy president said both parties have done so since the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between them on July 13 in Kuala Lumpur.

“We need to see the response from the ground. What’s important is that it (the merger) must be well received at the grassroots level so we cannot do it in a rushed manner.

“Let the grassroots be aware of our cooperation towards the merger. That is why we have been moving actively on the ground in our constituencies so that it is well received, well understood, and well accepted.

“When the time comes, we will definitely go for it. I cannot tell you when is the time (of the merger) but of course time is the essence here,” he told a media conference here today to announce the PDP and PSB Collaboration Dinner.

Among those present at the media conference were PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, and PDP Dudong chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew.

Henry said 2,000 people are expected to attend the Aug 19 dinner where PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Wong will deliver their speeches.

“This is a follow-up of our MoU. Both parties are working well and that is why this dinner is another milestone towards our cooperation and unity in bringing political unity for the betterment of Sarawak,” he said.

Wong said the two parties will be organising more functions in the future.

“I was hoping to organise a big one (function) for Tiong and Henry in Sibu perhaps later.

“This is moving towards the merger of the two parties. This is to bring about bigger unity not just among the two parties but also among the people as a whole, for the betterment of Sarawak.

“This is for greater unity, greater stability, and greater solidarity among the people so that we can have a stronger government and attract more foreign investments to come in,” he added.