IGP: Shuhaily best candidate for CID director post due to vast experience, excellent track record

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): The appointment of Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain as the new Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director is based on his vast experience and excellent track record as the former state police chief in Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Mohd Shuhaily’s capability will benefit the CID and the Royal Malaysian Police as well as provide the confidence that he is the right person for the role.

“Mohd Shuhaily has vast experience from his time with the Special Branch and also as the Teluk Intan district police chief earlier.

“It was not just one name on the shortlist, but there were four candidates vying for the position of CID director,” he said at a press conference after the handing over of duty at Bukit Aman, here today.

Razarudin said the candidates were shortlisted by the Bukit Aman Management Department Director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim and vetted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Datuk Seri DIG (Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay) and I discussed the selection of the CID director before it was presented to the Minister of Home Affairs (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail).

“The list included names of senior police officers who had credibility and experience in terms of seniority and integrity.

“The CID Director (Mohd Shuhaily) was not a handpicked candidate but the selection process went through various levels, including by the Police Force Commission as well,” he said.

Earlier, Razarudin presented the Commissioner of Police badge to Mohd Shuhaily, whose position as CID Director is effective today, witnessed by Ayob Khan and Azmi.

Yesterday, Mohd Shuhaily handed over his duties as Kuala Lumpur police chief to Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, who was appointed to the post. — Bernama