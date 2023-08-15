JKR: Road repair works in front of UniCentral in Kota Samarahan until Aug 19

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 15): The road in front of UniCentral here along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway will be undergoing surface repairs and milling works from Aug 14 until 19.

The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in a notice informed that repair works are taking place on the stretch from the Sarawak Heart Centre roundabout to the Petronas station and Unimas traffic light.

“Road users are urged to be extra careful when driving on the road during this repair work period and to obey all traffic management when the road lane is half-closed.

“The JKR Samarahan Division will inform if there are any changes to the date, time or area involved in this work. Road users are advised to plan their journey in the affected areas,” it said.

Complaints or further inquiries related to the traffic flow can be directed to the JKR Samarahan Division Office on 082-672816 during office hours, and to PPES Works Sarawak Sdn Bhd on 013-8118512 after office hours.