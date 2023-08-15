Kuching court fines Vietnamese woman RM1,500 for prostitution

KUCHING (Aug 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 40-year-old Vietnamese woman RM1,500 in default three months in jail for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Le Thi Hong on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code, which provides for up to one year in prison, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered Le to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action.

Le was arrested at a motel in Jalan Padungan here during ‘Ops Noda’ at around 7.30pm on Dec 9, 2022.

During an inspection of the premises, the police found items such as a used condom.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin handled the prosecution, while Le was unrepresented by counsel.