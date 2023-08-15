Kuching High Court told TYT recuperating from surgery in Istanbul

KUCHING (Aug 15): The High Court here today was told that Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib is in Istanbul, Turkey recuperating from an operation.

Defence lawyer Shankar Ram said this during case management of the civil suit filed by Taib’s sons Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib and Dato Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib against their stepmother Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court injunction to halt the transfer of shares from a company to Raghad.

When seeking time for Raghad to file her submissions to Sulaiman’s affidavits, Shankar said the Governor’s wife needs to be in Istanbul.

“Tun had an operation, and my client is tending to Tun on a full-time basis. So, I had difficulty in contacting her because sometimes she would be in the hospital in Istanbul.

“But of course, Tun is getting better. That is why we are requesting 14 days’ time,” he stated.

According to him, some of Sulaiman’s supplementary affidavits were served yesterday.

Judge Alexander Siew fixed Aug 25 for Raghad to file submissions and Sept 4, 2023 for further mention of the case.

Sulaiman and Bekir also named RHB Investment Berhad as second defendant.

Shankar was assisted by counsels Yu Ying Ying, Alvin Yong, Azlina Dahlan, and Izan Nadiawati Mohd Tabib, while RHB Investment was represented by Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Ling Lyn.

Sulaiman and Bekir were represented by counsels Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.

Taib’s sons are from his first marriage to the late Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib, who passed away in 2009.

Taib married Raghad the subsequent year.