Labuan police: Man with medical history found dead inside locked house at Taman Ensu

LABUAN (Aug 15): A peaceful neighbourhood in Taman Ensu, Labuan transformed into a hive of activities when the lifeless body of a 43-year-old man was found in his own house.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the deceased, identified as Mohd Faizal Teh and who had a medical history of high blood pressure, is believed to have died approximately three days ago.

The incident came to light when the victim’s brother lodged a police report of a missing person at 11.48pm last night, prompting a swift investigation.

The discovery of the body took place at approximately 4.30pm yesterday by friends of the deceased.

Authorities from the local fire and rescue department were called in to assist, as the door of the house was locked.

Based on initial investigations, police have classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama