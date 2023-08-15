Mawan: All S’wakians must contribute towards realising digital economy ambition

KUCHING (Aug 15): The state government would require the involvement of the masses, especially the rural communities, for it to accomplish its digital economy ambition, said Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

In highlighting this, the advisor in the Office of Premier of Sarawak (Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development) said youths and women in rural areas must grab the chance to be part of technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green energy, before the doors to such opportunities close.

“The Sarawak government also wishes for the rural folks, especially the landowners, to know that they can generate some income from the carbon capture and storage initiative, and how green technology plays a major part in saving the Earth,” the Pakan assemblyman said after chairing the Sarawak Dayak National Union’s (SDNU) Supreme Executive Committee (SEC) meeting.

Mawan, who is SDNU president, said it is vital today’s generation learns about things that could affect them in the future once the AI sector has picked up steam, and also for them to figure out the kind of preparations they should be making now.

“A special committee to deal with programmes of action to complement and facilitate government policies will be set up amongst the SDNU members.

“SDNU should not just be an empty forum. We have been tasked with injecting consciousness in our community,” he said, adding that SDNU intends to complement the government’s initiatives by helping to disseminate information to the public via seminars and workshops.

“The initiatives involving digital economy, green technology, and AI are probably new to some rural folks,” he said.

Mawan also talked about the struggle in standardising the Iban language, in which he said SDNU could also take the initiative to assist in formulating the relevant policies and resolutions.

Moved by the request to set up an institute to regulate the usage of the Iban language, Mawan said in 2011 when he was the then-minister of social development, he took the initiative to hold a forum on the Iban language in collaboration with Utusan Borneo, where several experts were in attendance.

He said the forum came up with a resolution highlighting the need to set up an institution focusing on the development of ethnic languages, including Iban, which was passed to the state government.

“I now would like SDNU to revisit that very initiative and see what has been achieved so far after the ‘2011 Forum Jaku Iban’, and to pick up the momentum from there,” he said.

“Standardising the Iban language, in particular, is crucial because it is being used differently in radio broadcasts, in songs, and also in newspaper write-ups.

“We cannot leave the matter without any conclusion, otherwise the language would get lost in the pace of modernisation,” he stressed.

On the progress of the privately-funded ‘Rumah Dayak’ project at Jalan Satok, Mawan said the four-storey seven-lot shop block has already reached completion and is awaiting the occupational permit (OP).

He added the developer is currently doing some landscaping and other final touch-ups on the site.

“We need to wait for the OP before SDNU can relocate its headquarters there. Moreover, SDNU’s next step is to take over the 12-storey tower project, since the public perception is that the whole ‘Rumah Dayak’ development would not be fully completed until the tower is erected.

“It would also benefit any developer to make sure that the tower project would be completed soon before the foundation’s structure is left there to rust, making the building cost pricier in the future,” he said.