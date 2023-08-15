Maxis launches Regional Internet Hub in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 15): The Maxis’ Regional Internet Hub here will ensure Maxis customers in Sabah experience superior user experience thus enabling them to enjoy higher speeds and lower latency.

Located at Maxis’ Technical Operations Centre in Inanam, the Internet Hub, is an important network investment to improve customer Internet experience and caters to the high data volume as well as anticipated volume growth.

The hub was officiated by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif on Tuesday.

Maxis’ Chief Executive Officer, Goh Seow Eng in his welcoming address explained that the regional hub, the first of its kind built here, helps to enhance internet speed and significant improvements in internet latency for telecommunication company users, especially for video streaming and mobile gaming in this state.

“Our Regional Internet Hub provides our Maxis customers in Sabah superior user experience enabling them to enjoy higher speeds and lower latency. Most of their web pages and videos will load faster and the videos will be sharper in image quality.

“Businesses in Sabah using technologies like cloud-based services, IoT applications and data analytics will enjoy similar marked improvements in speed and latency as well,” he said.

According to Goh, the network investment allows the capacity of mobile user traffic to increase after being built in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

“Previously, the core server at the Maxis Data Center in the Klang Valley provided services to mobile internet users across the country, but the distance of Sabah and Sarawak from the Klang Valley added to the latency of the user experience in both states.

“The average monthly mobile data usage of Maxis users in Sabah and Sarawak is higher than the national average, with 32GB per user and consistent quarter-to-quarter growth. After the presence of this hub, the latency rate in Sabah is 25ms compared to 53ms, and the download speed has increased from 25Mbps to 40Mbps,” he said.

He added that users also enjoy better internet rates with higher speeds and lower latency, especially for video-related activities.

“The regional internet hub, with direct international connections, has successfully placed 58 percent of mobile traffic in East Malaysia contributed by major content delivery networks such as Facebook, Google, Akamai and Netflix.

“Most user web pages and videos will also load faster and with clearer image quality,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Goh stressed that Maxis places importance on education as it can change lives for the better.

With this in mind Maxis introduced the ‘eKelas’, a digital learning initiative for students in rural areas from Year Six to Form Five in 2017.

Meanwhile Arifin in his speech said that a robust communication infrastructure is the foundation of a thriving digital economy and a major driver in accelerating digital transformation.

He pointed out that one of the ministry’s main missions is to empower the community with skills and knowledge in the digital technology field, including improving telecommunications infrastructure, including mobile coverage and high-speed broadband to expand internet access throughout the state.

“The improvement in internet connectivity will facilitate access to communication and educational content, thereby encouraging innovation. With the presence of the Maxis internet hub in Sabah, this significant achievement also contributes to the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2021-2025 development plan, for infrastructure and sustainability milestones,” he said.

According to Arifin, efficient and fast internet connectivity ensures that digital development in Sabah can be accelerated, thereby encouraging more innovation and the utilization of technology that can benefit various fields such as entrepreneurship and education.

“We can achieve digital excellence and ensure that every citizen of Sabah benefits from the progress of the digital era.

“I hope that Maxis will continue to provide its best services to support the development of Sabah, so that every citizen of this state can enjoy digital convenience in the future. We appreciate the efforts of private entities like Maxis in supporting the digital agenda of the nation and particularly the state of Sabah,” he said.

He also expressed support and collaboration with telecommunications companies, especially Maxis, in raising the standard of living of the population through the implementation of community programs, including eKelas, a digital learning initiative for students in rural areas from Year Six to Form Five since 2017.

Arifin said that entrepreneurs can also benefit from the eKelas program after Maxis increased its support to the community in promoting digital usage among micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) since its introduction to address the pandemic in 2020.