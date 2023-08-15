Wednesday, August 16
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Muhamad Zamani appointed new Parliament chief administrator

Muhamad Zamani appointed new Parliament chief administrator

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A view of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament in Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2023. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Defence Ministry, Finance Division secretary Datuk Muhamad Zamani Mohd Ali has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Malaysian Parliament effective yesterday.

The Corporate Communications Division of the Malaysian Parliament announced in a statement today that Muhamad Zamani would replace Datuk Nor Yahati Awang, who was appointed as the chief executive officer of the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) on the same date.

Public Service Department (JPA) director-general Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed handed over the appointment letter in a brief ceremony at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

“All members of the Malaysian Parliament congratulate and welcome Datuk Muhamad Zamani on his appointment.

“The highest appreciation also goes to Datuk Nor Yahati Awang for her service and dedication throughout her service at the Malaysian Parliament from January 4, 2021 to August 13, 2023,” the statement read. — Bernama

Recommended Posts