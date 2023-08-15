Muhyiddin succeeds in having abuse of power charges dropped, court rules them defective

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has succeeded in having four abuse of power charges against him quashed following a High Court decision today.

In delivering the court’s decision, High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin said the aforementioned charges accusing Muhyiddin of allegedly using his position to obtain gratification amounting to RM232.5 million for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia failed to disclose any offence details.

“The four charges did not disclose an offence under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) which calls for an extraordinary circumstance compelling me to use the court’s inherent powers.

“This is to prevent an abuse of the court process. I am therefore allowing for the four charges to be struck out and the applicant is acquitted and released,” he said.

With the four charges struck out, Muhyiddin has three remaining criminal charges under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Last April 18, Muhyiddin filed a notice of motion to request that he be acquitted and discharged of all four charges brought against him, alleging the charges lacked particulars as to how he had abused his position or the Prime Minister’s Office for the purpose of gratification.

Based on the four charges, Muhyiddin as prime minister of Malaysia and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president is alleged to have used his position to receive bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd as well as Datuk Azman Yusoff for the party. – Malay Mail

