Pelawan rep: Tender for Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah upgrading to start next month

SIBU (Aug 15): The tender process for the upgrading of the 2.2-kilometre Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah here into a dual carriage-way will start next month, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government explained that the slight delay in implementing the road expansion project was due to budget revision to allow for additional funding for the shifting of existing utilities.

“There was a slight delay on the road expansion project which was supposed to start beginning of this year. But it was delayed because the expansion project required additional funding for shifting of utilities.

“It was submitted for 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review, where the original budget of RM38 million has been revised to RM45 million, and has been approved.

“So now, the tender process will start in September and when this has been sorted out, works are expected to start,” Tiang told reporters prior to the lighting up ceremony of decorative lights on the trees at Taman Seduan here last night.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the state-funded road expansion project is expected to be completed in two years’ time.

“This is because much of the work involves shifting of the existing utilities,” he added.

Among those present were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, councillor Raymond Tiong and council architect Angela Swin.