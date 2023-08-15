Phoong overreacting, says Yong

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 15): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president said Industrial Development and Entrepreneurs Minister Phoong Jin Zhe is overreacting to his statement.

The nominated assemblyman pointed out that every political party has its core principle. SAPP’s core principle on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Sabah autonomy is very clear.

Yong said Phoong should know, the right to make one’s party policy clear is not the exclusive monopoly of DAP.

“I was speaking to my party members at a party branches’ annual general meeting. Our party members who have been loyal and dedicated have the right to know the party stand.

“We will of course engage with our partners in GRS. As the DAP MP for Kota Kinabalu said, that is a matter (propose GRS to contest all 73 seats) entirely for SAPP and our partners in GRS. Phoong should not interfere,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yong said the news on SAPP contesting on GRS symbol and on GRS candidates have nothing to do with Phoong.

“Why was he overreacting?” he asked.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said matters pertaining to seats to be contested in the upcoming state election have not yet been discussed by the top GRS leadership.

Nizam said the GRS Plus unity government’s priority now is the state’s development.