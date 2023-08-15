PM Anwar meets leading investors to explore strategic opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met with several leading investors in Putrajaya to explore strategic investment opportunities across key economic sectors.

In a Facebook post, he said it was an effort to boost economic growth and support the vision contained in the Madani Economy.

“The Madani Economic Policy is a clear and comprehensive vehicle framework to enable a sustainable national economic order (system) and the government’s effort to improve the level of well-being of all Malaysians.

“This vision emphasises the importance of the participation of the private sector and investors to drive economic growth, encourage innovation and also create high-quality and high-impact job opportunities,” he said

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the meeting was attended by a number of internationally influential investors known for their contributions to economic development and the success of companies.

Among them are Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and B Capital Co-Chief Executive Officer Raj Ganguly, WM Partners Founder Alejandro Weinstein and European Venture Funds Founder Peter Kadas.

The prime minister said the presence of the investors not only showed confidence in the unity government and the country’s economic prospects but also proved that Malaysia has appeal as an international investment destination.

He said the first such meeting opened an opportunity for him and investors to share views and explore cooperation to achieve the country’s economic goals.

“Discussions also touched on providing opportunities to explore investment in key sectors such as technology and innovation, renewable energy, infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality, and manufacturing,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said the session also revolved around efforts to foster an environment to encourage foreign direct investment, streamline rules and processes, improve governance as well as ensure long-term sustainability.

“The meeting also emphasised the importance of social responsibility and inclusive growth with a commitment to prioritise initiatives that benefit the local community and contribute to the sustainable development agenda,” he said.

The prime minister said the government’s ongoing efforts are to provide an investor-friendly environment that fosters innovation, protects intellectual property and encourages collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“I will provide the opportunity for investors to identify investment opportunities that are in line with strategic goals while meeting the needs of the community.

“This is the basis for potential cooperation and investment that will provide great economic benefits for Malaysia and its people,” Anwar said. — Bernama