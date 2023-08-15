Security guard in Kuching jailed two months for stealing co-worker’s perfume

KUCHING (Aug 15): A security guard was jailed for two months by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing perfume belonging to her co-worker.

Qasmirra Sakawi, 33, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who ordered her jail sentence to take effect from today.

She was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides for up to 10 years in jail and a fine, upon conviction.

Qasmirra committed the offence at a supermarket in Bandar Baru Semariang, Petra Jaya here around 12.40am on Aug 8, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant, who was also the supermarket’s security guard, received information from a staff that the locker had been pried open and some items were found missing.

Following that, the complainant checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and found Qasmirra – who was working the night shift on that day – pried open the locker and took the perfume belonging to the staff.

Qasmirra was subsequently detained by the head of security unit before being handed over to the police.

It is learnt that Qasmirra was also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while Qasmirra was unrepresented by legal counsel.