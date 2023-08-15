SJK Chung Hua No. 3 receives organic compost from MBKS

KUCHING (Aug 15): SJK Chung Hua No. 3 at Jalan Padungan here recently received bags of organic compost from Kuch­ing South City Council (MBKS).

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng handed over the compost to the school headmistress Choo Chin Moi in a ceremony, which was also attended by chairman of MBKS Zone 5 Cr Bong Siak Peng and officers from the council.

A press release from MBKS said the organic compost was handed over as organic fertiliser for the school garden and landscaping works.

It also said this was to educate the students that organic fertiliser can be made through the organic waste composting method and the importance of reducing the volume of food waste going into landfills.

“This kind of activity organised by Zone 5 chairman, councillors and MBKS officers is one way for the council to promote organic waste to schools and the public.

“The council is to brief the school teachers on how to ensure the correct amount of organic compost is to be used for gardening and landscaping,” said Wee in the press release.