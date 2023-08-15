St Joseph’s Private Secondary School crowned champion of 27th SPM Bible Knowledge Quiz

KUCHING (Aug 15): St Joseph’s Private Secondary School (SJPSS) was recently crowned champion of the 27th Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Bible Knowledge Quiz, defeating more than a hundred teams from across Malaysia.

Ashley Lai and Elina Chua were declared winners of the national level quiz, which was held via Zoom last Saturday (Aug 12).

Their triumphant achievement further enriched SJPSS’ legacy, extending the school’s championship run since 2021.

In addition to clinching the championship, SJPSS also accomplished an extraordinary achievement when its students Daphne Chen and Filicia Wong as well as Jeslyn Tiong and Andrea Wong won first and third runner-up placings in a display of excellence.

SJPSS acting principal Father Stanley Goh congratulated the teams on their outstanding performance while also paying tribute to the Bible Knowledge and Religious Education teachers of the school.

“The love of Scripture does not happen automatically and it’s the inspiration and encouragement of our dedicated teachers that nurtured this love and allowed it to blossom.

“The achievements of the students are a testament to their hard work and talents as well as the fruits of the school’s commitment to the Gospel values and to faith formation,” he said in a statement.

Organised by the Federation of Christian Mission Schools in Malaysia (FCMSM), the quiz served as an exceptional platform for students to showcase their understanding of the Bible and its significance across various aspects of life.

This year’s quiz witnessed a record-breaking participation of 138 teams in the quarter finals, with a large showing from Sarawak and Sabah.

From this pool, the top 10 teams from across Malaysia progressed to the semi-finals, where the online competition reached its apex.

FCMSM chairman Thomas Huo Kok Sen emphasised the significance of the Bible not only in theology but also in philosophy, history, and literature.

He highlighted that familiarity with the Bible can enrich academic studies and intellectual pursuits.

“In the Malaysian context, it provides students with an opportunity to engage with another subject of study, examined at the SPM level.

“Moreover, understanding the Bible is crucial for interfaith dialogue and promoting religious tolerance,” he said.

He also said that it allowed individuals to engage in meaningful conversations and discussions with people from different religious backgrounds.

“This has been proven by many leaders in our country who have been educated in a Christian mission school environment,” he added.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying also took the opportunity to commend FCMSM for their unwavering commitment to upholding the ethos, character, and tradition of mission schools.

These institutions, she noted, play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of the SPM Bible Knowledge paper and associated quizzes, providing a holistic education for Christian students.

“The contributions of mission schools extend beyond knowledge acquisition; they foster a shared commitment to learning, personal growth, and peaceful coexistence in Malaysia’s multicultural society,” she said.

The 27th SPM Bible Knowledge Quiz stands as a beacon of unity, promoting interfaith dialogue, and acknowledging the profound impact of the Bible across various disciplines.

With the dedication of both students and educators, this event continues to shape minds and hearts, fostering a harmonious coexistence in Malaysia’s diverse cultural tapestry.