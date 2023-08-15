‘They just want KFC after voting’: Nur Jazlan laments Malay youths’ lack of political awareness, says affected Umno’s chances

JOHOR BARU (Aug 15): Umno’s Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the party’s shortcomings were due to a majority of the Malay youth who have a wrong view of Umno, as they lacked the basic knowledge to understand politics.

Citing his experience on the campaign trail, Nur Jazlan lamented that many Malay teenagers were at a loss on politics or their responsibility to vote in the state elections.

“We have to admit that the Malays are turning away from Umno, not because of the party’s leader but because the Umno brand has been misunderstood.

“That is why we all need to work in rebranding Umno to be a more practical, realistic and inclusive way for all,” he said in the latest post on his Facebook today.

He said Umno has failed even as its Youth and Puteri wings have attempted to use the popular TikTok social media platform to reach out to young voters.

For the recently concluded elections in six states, Nur Jazlan said he was shocked to learn that many young voters were not given any basic pointers on the election.

“I met several young voters, aged 18 to 20, in Kuang, Selangor who were not told about the importance of voting, current issues, or knowing the party’s or candidate’s logo.

“They would ask their friends on who to vote and their votes are motivated by financial incentives or receiving a KFC meal after voting. I don’t know who were giving out these incentives, but surely it was not Umno because we lost there,” he related. In Kuang, Perikatan Nasional candidate Mohd Rafiq Abdullah won by a 4,875-vote majority over Barisan Nasional’s Hasnal Rezua Merican.

Nur Jazlan pointed out that even a youth-centric party like the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) also failed as all 19 of the party’s candidates lost their deposits.

He also took a jibe at Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who championed the Undi18 initiative for youth participation in Malaysian politics.

“In the end, Syed Saddiq himself was stuck when even young people did not vote for Muda simply because they failed to understand what his party stood for,” he said, referring to Muda’s disastrous showing in last Saturday’s state elections. – Malay Mail