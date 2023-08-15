Tiang to strive to have roof built for Bukit Lima swimming pool

SIBU (Aug 15): Efforts will be made to have a roof constructed for the Bukit Lima Swimming Pool here, said Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang.

The Pelawan assemblyman said he will be coordinating with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to materialise the project for the benefit of the people here.

“The pool is not built for competition purposes. As it is under SMC’s purview, I will work together with the council through my ministry and also the Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Ministry to get this roof project approved as soon as possible,” he said.

Tiang said this when met by reporters after he officiated at the closing of the Sibu Age-Group Swimming Championship on Sunday.

He stressed that having a roof over the pool would ensure that training sessions for athletes would not be disrupted in event of poor weather.

He added that the request for a roof had been brought up by local swimmers over the years.

“I heard from Dato Sri Abdul Karim that he recognises the need for this roof. He has informed me, so I need to follow up on this matter together with SMC,” he said, referring to Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.