Transport Ministry: IPTA students’ flight voucher deadline extended to December 31

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 15): The final redemption date for the RM300 digital voucher for public university students to purchase domestic flight tickets between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan has been extended until December 31 from the previously announced October 31.

However, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that purchases made after the final redemption date of the voucher are still allowed.

“As part of the National Month celebration, this assistance is a Unity Government initiative aimed at enhancing ties between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, Sarawak, as well as Labuan. It also addresses cost of living concerns through the Malaysia Madani aspiration,” the ministry said in a statement today.

It said that the initiative will be implemented starting today, adding that students from public universities can verify their eligibility by visiting MOT’s website at https://subsidiudara.mot.gov.my/.

Students who meet the criteria can get flight tickets from various airlines, including Malaysia Airlines, MASwings, FireFly, AirAsia, Batik Air, and MYAirlinem through the respective airline companies’ websites.

“If they are ineligible, they can verify and appeal to the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) through their respective universities,” it added.

According to MOT, eligible students are those enrolled in public universities until the academic year 2022/2023, by June 30, 2023.

Upon receiving these applications, the airline companies will issue digital vouchers worth RM300 to students as a credit shell for purchasing flight tickets.

“If the ticket price is lower than RM300, any remaining value from the digital voucher will be retained in the credit shell and can be utilised for future ticket purchases,” it added.

On July 12, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the initiative aimed at benefitting over 56,000 public university students across the country involving an estimated cost of RM16.8 million.

At that time, Loke said that the final voucher redemption date for flight ticket purchases would be on October 31 of this year. — Bernama