Uggah: Pan Borneo Highway expected to be completed by Dec this year

BEKENU (Aug 15): The Pan Borneo Highway project is expected to be completed by December this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the latest progress on the construction of the project was now at 96.67 per cent.

“Through this Pan Borneo Highway Exploration experience, we have seen what has been completed and what has not. The remaining three per cent of construction works are located in Lambir, Sri Aman, Bukit Begunan and some areas in Sarikei.

“I have briefed what are the strategies to complete the unfinished road projects so that the Pan Borneo Highway project is completed according to schedule. Apart from that, we will also see which areas need to be repaired,” he told the media in a press conference after visiting the Bekenu Flyover at the project’s Work Package 11 site today.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said that once completed, the Pan Borneo Highway will be a game changer for Sarawak’s economic development.

Regarding his own experience of the Exploration, he described the trip as fun and interesting.

“We don’t feel the distance — I can go another round from Kuching to Miri. It’s a smooth ride with interesting views, and is a game changer for the state.”

Also present at the site visit was Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development II Dato Majang Renggi.