Yayasan Sarawak International School in Sibu set to be ready in two years, says Sagah

SIBU (Aug 15): The Yayasan Sarawak International School here should be ready within the next two years, said Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In comparison, he said the time it took for the completion of the second Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School development in Semenggok was also about two years.

“To complete within two years’ time,” he told reporters when asked about the progress of the project in Sibu.

Sagah was met after officiating at the opening ceremony for the ‘Dual Language Programme (DLP) Sarawak Basic Training Course Level 2 for Year 2023’, yesterday.

Meanwhile in his opening remarks, Education Department Sarawak director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said the Sarawak DLP basic course had been implemented for teacher handling Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 classes.

“So far, a total of 5,066 teachers had been trained physically, while 4,416 had been trained via online (platform) especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The implementation of the DLP Sarawak basic course continues this year, involving 458 Science and Mathematics teachers handling Year 4 classes,” he said, adding that the programme would take place concurrently across seven zones: Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Lawas.

Moreover, Azhar said Sagah’s ministry had been providing various complementary materials as well as educational resources to the teachers in support of the implementation of DLP Sarawak.

“They include Science and Mathematics teaching and learning videos in English, teacher’s guide-books, student activities books, and National Geographic learning materials,” he said.