Yong’s proposal made without consideration to SAPP’s position at national level – Kiandee

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 15): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee’s proposal for only Sabah-based parties to contest in the next state election was made without any consideration to the party’s position at the national level.

According to Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, the statement was made in the capacity of SAPP being a member of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

Kiandee added that PN Sabah believes Yong, as the president of SAPP, has a responsibility to explain the party’s stance on his statement to PN.

“PN Sabah also emphasizes that no party can obstruct other political parties, including PN, from participating in the democratic process in Sabah,” he stated in a statement on Tuesday.

Yong on Sunday proposed that GRS contest in all 73 state seats in the upcoming election.

Yong when speaking at the joint opening of SAPP Kota Kinabalu branches’ annual general, said there is no longer a need to engage in discussions or negotiations with non-local parties to form alliances in the upcoming state election.

Kiandee who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) Sabah chief, pointed out that as a coalition party with the highest support in the recent state elections in Peninsular Malaysia, it is PN’s intention to strengthen its position in other states, including Sabah.

At the state level, SAPP is part of GRS and is a member of the PN coalition at the federal level.

Yong proposed that peninsular-based political parties refrain from contesting in the next state election because he opined that as it is a state election, it should be contested by local based parties.

“I will propose that GRS friendly parties including PH, BN and PN stay out of the race. This is to avoid any overlapping of candidates contesting in the election. There are local parties Sabahans can choose from… present your election manifesto and let the rakyat decide,” said the nominated assemblyman.

Yong also said that SAPP will be standing with GRS in the state election.

“To clear any doubts, SAPP will stand with GRS as we are part of the coalition of seven local-based parties in Sabah and we will be contesting under one logo, GRS’ logo. We can negotiate on the seat allocation between ourselves because from my experience in the last general election, too much time and energy were wasted in negotiations (with peninsular-based parties),” he said.

Yong also said that SAPP wants to be considered for its traditional seats in Likas and Luyang as well as a couple of seats the party has its eyes on in Sepanggar, Tawau and Sandakan.