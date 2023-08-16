14 anti-trawling artificial reefs deployed in Kuala Tatau waters

KUALA TATAU (Aug 16): Fourteen anti-trawling artificial reefs were deployed in the Kuala Tatau waters today.

Malaysian Fisheries Department deputy director general (Development) Bohari Leng said the construction cost for these artificial reefs was about RM428,000.

“Our programme in Kuala Tatau today is the fourth deployment programme by the Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department after Matu, Balingian and Igan,” he said during the programme’s official launch at Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Hilir Kuala Tatau.

He said the selection of Kuala Tatau for artificial reefs deployment was made following an engagement with the local fishermen.

According to him, the artificial reefs deployment project is very significant towards the sustainability of marine life and also continuous growth of the fishing industry in Sarawak.

“In 2023, Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department was allocated RM5 million to build 148 artificial reefs involving eight locations in Sarawak.

“Out of 148 artificial reefs built this year, 62 are anti-trawling artificial reefs, 58 recreation reefs and 28 cuboid reefs.

“The eight deployment locations are Kuala Balingian, Matu, Igan, Kuala Tatau, Belawai, Gerigat, Santubong and Sampadi,” he said.

Bohari said the development and construction of artificial reefs in Malaysia involves three phases.

The first phase started in 1984 to 1998, with a reuse concept using tyre reefs, vessel reefs and oil rig reefs.

Second phase started in 1998 to 2016 by using the external technology transfer concept with the construction of artificial reef balls.

The third phase which is being implemented now is based on scientific study of the function suitability and environment.

Among the artificial reefs used are cuboid reef, recreation reef, soft based reef, anti-trawling reef, oil rig reef and proka-culvert reef.

Before joining the artificial reefs deployment ceremony, Bohari presented safety kits to representatives of the fishing community in Bintulu.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department Region 3 chief Rizwan Nordin, a representative from Bintulu Resident’s Office Jeffery Jalong and Bintulu Fishermen Association chairman Sahperi Juri.