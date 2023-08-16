Abdul Aziz re-elected as Sarawak Skills Management Council chairman for 2023-2026 term

KUCHING (Aug 16): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain has been re-elected as Sarawak Skills Management Council chairman for the 2023-2026 term.

According to a statement, the Sarakoppes Sdn Bhd chairman will be supported by vice chairman I Zulaihi Mohd Mantali representing Petronas Sarawak, Lee Kim Kong representing Sarawak Energy Berhad (vice chairman II), Juiata Abdullah @ Juiata Akaw representing Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd (vice chairperson III), Sarawak Skills legal advisor Dato Maznah Dasmi (secretary), and Hilmy Othman representing Hizone Sdn Bhd (treasurer).

The new Sarawak Skills Management Council members were elected during its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Grand Margherita Hotel here on Monday (Aug 14).

The meeting also saw the election of other council members namely One Medicare Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Electronics and Supporting Industries Companies Association (SECA), KKB Engineering Sdn Bhd, Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd, Naim Holdings Berhad, Asteel Group Berhad, Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC).

The appointed members of the Sarawak Skills Management Council are the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak, Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak, Yayasan Sarawak, Economic Planning Unit, Sarawak, Human Resource Development Corporation, and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Abdul Aziz thanked all Sarawak Skills’ members for their confidence and trust in him as chairman to chart the way forward for the Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions during the new term.

He also emphasised the importance of all stakeholders, especially the government and industries, to work together as one to advance the noble objectives of talent development.

During the AGM, the exchange of Collaboration Agreements, Certificate of Collaboration, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Sarawak Skills and its strategic partners were also held.

In total, Sarawak Skills formalised its strategic arrangements with twelve strategic partners namely Collaboration Agreements with UAS Utility Mapping Sdn Bhd and CODASC Sdn Bhd; Certificate of Collaboration with NCMU Consortium; and MoUs with Excelscape Consulting Private Limited, MKRS Bumi (M) Sdn Bhd, MIT Academy Sdn Bhd, MSOSH Academy Sdn Bhd, Shenviro Hall Sdn Bhd, Biomedix Solutions Sdn Bhd, Rakan Impian Agro Sdn Bhd, Shorefield Communications Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian Joint Industry Collaboration Platform.

Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri said these strategic initiatives pave the way for Sarawak Skills and its strategic partners to synergise substantial expertise and resources in various areas covering the broad spectrum of talent development, joint research initiatives, consultation services, and providing customised Industry 4.0 solutions to industries across the length and breadth of Sarawak.

“Indeed, the formalisation of our strategic relationship(s) with our strategic partners is in line with the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“It is also a shining example of stakeholders working as one to advance the quest for Sarawak to become a developed state by 2030,” he said.

Hallman, who is also Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centres chairman, said the joint initiatives will go a long way towards facilitating the noble cause of talent development and transform the vibrant socio-economic landscape of Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.

Abdul Aziz at the AGM also presented the Certificate of Membership to Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa in welcoming the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) subsidiary as a new member of Sarawak Skills, thus bringing the number of members to 75.

He later presented a Certificate of Appreciation for Distinguished Service to Shanton Mowe who represented Sarawak Energy as a member of the Sarawak Skills’ Management Council from 2021 until his recent retirement.

As a Sarawak Skills Management Council member, Shanton and Sarawak Energy contributed immensely to the development of Sarawak Skills’ teaching and learning ecosystem, notably in the area of supporting Sarawak Skills’ multipronged approach to talent development.

During the aforementioned period, he served with distinction in various capacities such as vice chairman III of the Sarawak Skills Management Council, and chairman of the Establishment Committee.