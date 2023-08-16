AGC has no reasonable grounds to re-examine all cases charged in court, says AG

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today affirmed that it has no reasonable grounds or justification to re-examine all cases that have been charged in court.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said each decision for prosecution is made after a thorough examination and consideration of all available evidence presented by the law enforcement agencies and in accordance with the relevant laws.

“There has been no political interference or pressure to initiate any prosecution. The AGC always act independently and professionally, according to the procedures in commencing prosecution against any individual,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued in response to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s call for the AGC to re-examine all court charges against Bersatu and PN leaders.

The call was made after the Kuala Lumpur High Court freed Bersatu president and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million in connection with the Jana Wibawa project, yesterday.

Idrus said the High Court’s decision in acquitting and discharging the former prime minister only involves four predicate charges under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

He said the decision was made solely based on the scope of the application filed by the applicant.

“A notice of appeal has been filed by the prosecution to challenge the validity of the decision, while three other charges (faced by Muhyiddin) under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 still stand,” he said.

Idrus said the AGC views seriously statements that tend to undermine its credibility and urged all parties to exercise caution when making statements that suggest or imply that the AGC’s integrity and independence have been compromised by political interference or undue influence.

“The AGC further asserts that it acts independently and professionally at all times in carrying out its functions to uphold justice in accordance with the powers granted to the Attorney General under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” he added. – Bernama