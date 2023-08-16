Channelling their inner Blackpink: Kuching Food Fair vendors draw inspiration to produce unique, flavourful offerings

KUCHING (Aug 16): As the Kuching Festival Food Fair enters its final few days, The Borneo Post takes a quick look at the tantalising array of delectable options offered by the more than 260 stalls at the Kuching South City Council grounds in Padungan.

One intriguing trend noticed among the stalls this year is the vibrant presence of Blackpink – not the actual K-pop sensation of course! – with many food vendors drawing inspiration from the popular group and channelling their creativity into coming up with unique and flavourful culinary offerings.

Standing out from among the crowd is a huge ‘Blackpink’ stall selling taco sushi, run Taco by Hanaya. Positioned at stall 198, it serves six distinct types of taco sushi, each with their own captivating twist.

Jeremy, one of the stall’s operators, shared that the ‘Blackpink’ concept was inspired by the colours of the black unagi and pink dragon fruit sauce on their signature ‘Blackpink Taco’.

“The taco features a blend of baked durian cheese, Japanese unagi, and a luscious dragon fruit glaze. Another crowd-pleaser is the ‘Ebi Tempura Mango Taco’ made from prawns, mango slices, and mango mayo,” he said.

Although the concept of a ‘sushi taco’ is not entirely novel, he said their approach is one of ‘rejuvenation’ and ‘enhancement’.

Interestingly, a neighbouring stall named ‘BTS’ adds to the food fest’s K-pop concept. The stall, according to Jeremy, is operated by his business partners but serves different types of food.

While the festival serves as a prime platform for their offerings, interested foodies will soon have the chance to the group’s forthcoming establishment, Hanaya, located at Pine Square, MJC, in late September or early October.

One of Jeremy’s satisfied customers, Ethel Ping, who sampled the Hawaiian Smoked Duck taco, attested to the “irresistible allure of the Blackpink branding.”

“Even though I’m not a Blackpink fan or K-pop fan in general, the stall was really attractive so I ended up trying one of their tacos.

“It’s really good!” she exclaimed, adding she had been recommended by other customers to try out the offerings at the Blackpink stall.

Ethel, herself a vendor at the fair, shared that she has been exploring the grounds during her down time in search of interesting food.

Her stall, located at the ‘Chef’s Table’ by Kuching Creative City of Gastronomy, serves fusion food such as ‘pansuh sio bee’ and ‘umai pai tee’.

Suci & Juicy, another standout stall, employs the sous vide method – a technique usually reserved for fine-dining establishments.

“Our bestseller is our ‘Smoked Duck Bao’, which is also a bestseller at our stall located at Wayne’s Cafe at Jalan Carpenter,” said Doein David, one of the operators.

He and his partner aim to introduce this cooking method to a broader audience in the hope of bridging the gap between gourmet dining and street food culture.

Didik, a regular Suci & Juicy customer, said he has visited Kuching Festival Food Fair on several occasions – and would patronise the stall each time.

“My favourite is of course the smoked duck ‘bao’. I highly recommend it to anyone coming to the festival. And to those who haven’t been, you don’t know what you’re missing.

“If you’ve never had duck (meat) before, once you try this, it will never be your last time eating it,” he quipped.

Another stall with Blackpink-themed food is Cinde’s Kuih Topi. Operated by owner Cinde under Cinde’s Snack, the stall offers the iconic ‘kuih penyaram’ glazed with – what else – a pink sauce.

The stall is among those located within the Kuching City of Creative Gastronomy booth.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, owner Cinde said she first tried her hands at making this traditional ‘kuih’ in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“There was an online challenge for those affected by the movement control order (MCO) to make kuih penyaram, so I participated. I eventually got better at making it and I ended up selling them,” she said.

Aside from the ‘classic’ kuih penyaram flavour, Cinde also offers two new flavours specially for the food festival – Nescafe Kopi-O and sesame.

“For those unable to come to the food festival, they can find my stall at Dong Guan Food Court at Jalan Rock,” she added.