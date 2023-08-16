DPM Fadillah leads second batch of S’wak’s 60th independence anniversary medal recipients

KUCHING (Aug 16): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Petra Jaya MP, today led the second batch of recipients of commemorative medals in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

He received the Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli (Emas) from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during an investiture ceremony held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex in Petra Jaya here.

Apart from Fadillah, 31 other elected representatives were conferred the gold medal.

Another 11 gold medal recipients included Senate President Senator Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

There were also 34 Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli (Perak) recipients, however two of them were unavailable for today’s event.

Among the silver medal recipients was Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.

The first batch of recipients received their medals on July 22.

The medals are for individuals who have contributed to the development of Sarawak and have served the state with excellence.