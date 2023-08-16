Dr Sim vs Chong: Covid food aid funds never placed in my service centre account, says Dr Annuar

KUCHING (Aug 16): The High Court here yesterday was told that the allocation for the Covid-19 food assistance in 2020 was never placed into the bank account of Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee’s service centre.

Testifying as the 12th plaintiff witness in the trial of the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Dr Annuar said he had called for a press conference to prove that the funds never came to his service centre.

He said this after Chong’s counsel Michael Kong referred him to a diagram which stated that all funds allocated for the state constituencies of Nangka, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Pelawan and Bawang Assan in Sibu were placed with him.

“I would answer yes but I want to clarify. Because of this diagram, I did call for a press conference calling all the respective assemblymen to check whether the money was parked into my service centre’s account.

“I did this for two important reasons – one, I wanted to prove once and for all the money never came to my service centre, and two, I wanted to make it publicly clear so that there would be no more allegations after that particular day about where the money went to.

“But unfortunately, my honest and sincere declaration on that particular day was not taken seriously by the four assemblymen,” said Dr Annuar who is Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

Kong then questioned the witness if the defendant (Chong) was one of the four assemblymen that he was referring to.

“It is so obvious the four assemblymen have nothing to do with the defendant, but it (diagram) also implied that the other allocations did not go into their respective service centre,” said Dr Annuar.

The deputy minister, who was due to continue testifying today (Aug 16) and tomorrow, is expected to be called back as a witness on Sept 13 and 14 as he has to attend to official duties.

Lawyer Yu Ying Ying is scheduled to testify today before judge Dato Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, BatuLintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by Shankar Ram who is assisted by Yu and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.