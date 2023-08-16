EC: May Supplementary Electoral Roll open for review

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): The Supplementary Electoral Roll for May 2023, which was verified yesterday and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until next Sept 14.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said it also contained 41,289 names of Malaysian citizens aged 18 between May 1 and May 3, 2023, who were automatically registered as new voters.

“The electoral rolls also contains the names of 12,183 registered voters who changed their electoral constituencies and 3,005 voters who changed their status or voter category,” he said in a statement today.

The EC is providing five review methods, namely through the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of the State Election Offices at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and online application at the link https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the EC hotline at 03-88927218.

Ikmalrudin urged citizens aged 18 and above and registered voters who applied to change constituencies or voter status to check their names on the electoral roll.

“If they find that their names are not listed, they can make a claim by filling in Form C, while those who wish to make an objection can fill in Form D,” he said, adding that the forms can be downloaded online at myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant state election office. – Bernama