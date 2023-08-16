Fahmi: Unity Govt forges more public-private partnerships to combat cybercrimes

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): The Unity Government is committed to forging more partnerships across the public and private sectors to combat cybercrimes, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the public-private partnerships or PPP is one of the most effective way to combat cybercrimes as it’s formed from a synergistic and neutral platform where cyber security industry players and government can work closely, thus empowering a swifter response to a cyber-attack.

“The partnership between government and industry needs to continuously evolve, build trust, being open to challenges, sharing data as effectively as possible.

“We are actively working with partners from industry players to warn and respond to incidents, and offer guidance as well as training to our community to stay safe online,” he said.

The minister said this during his speech at the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards Gala Dinner 2023 in conjuction with Cyber Defence and Security Asia (DSA) Expo and Conference 2023, here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Teo Nie Ching and CSM’s chairman of the board Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin.

Fahmi also said cyber security will continue to be the cornerstone and critical prerequisite for Malaysia’s digital economic prowess.

“We must integrate cyber security into the very fabric of these innovations, ensuring that security measures are not an afterthought but an intrinsic component of design and implementation.

“For instance, as of July this year, the CSM (CyberSecurity Malaysia) has received 3,327 reported cyber incidents with fraud making up the bulk at 62 per cent of the threats year to date,” he said.

Speaking on the development of 5G network rollout in Malaysia, Fahmi said the initiative has achieved 66.8 per cent coverage of populated areas (CoPA) as of July 2023.

He said the current state shows that the ministry is on the right track to achieve the target of 80 per cent 5G network CoPA by year-end. – Bernama