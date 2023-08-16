Fatimah: Number of newborns in S’wak halved in 2021, 2022 compared to 40,000 before pandemic

KUCHING (Aug 16): The number of newborns in Sarawak has halved in 2021 and 2022 compared with the 40,000 newborns a year before the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the declining trend was a worrying sign considering Sarawak will be classified as an ageing state by 2028, two years earlier than the national average.

“Sarawak will be classified as an ageing state by 2028 when 16 per cent of its population are aged 60 and above. Many of the villages in the outskirts are already facing an ageing issue as many youths have migrated out for study and employment,” said Fatimah at a dialogue session discussing the issue of ageing at a local hotel here today.

The dialogue aimed to serve as a platform to discuss and navigate the challenges posed by the evolving demographics and ageing population in Sarawak.

Fatimah said mitigating the challenges of preparing for an ageing society in Sarawak required comprehensive planning, strong policy interventions and an inclusive approach.

As a result, she said, the state needs to invest in healthcare by training more healthcare professionals and promoting preventive healthcare; strengthening pension systems to be more inclusive and sustainable; and promoting lifelong learning and employment through introducing age-friendly work policies and re-skilling programmes.

Other initiatives included developing age-friendly infrastructure, promoting social inclusion, encouraging family and community support, investing in research and data collection about ageing population, encouraging healthy ageing and international cooperation.

“The rights of older persons include independence, the ability to participate in society, have access to care, be entitled to self-fulfilment and the full dignity of life,” said Fatimah.

Having said that, she admitted the state government is facing challenges to cater to an ageing society, including the lack of synergy between government agencies to carry out integrated intervention programmes, inadequate data for evidence-based policy-making, a social safety system that needs improvement, and short of gerontology and geriatric experts and services, among others.

“For Sarawak, the ministry is committed to an integrated, holistic and a whole-of-nation approach to prepare for an early ageing,” she said.

Initiatives embarked on by her ministry so far included conducting a study and benchmarking visit to Singapore, the Netherlands and Sweden; commencing research on ‘The Preparation for An Ageing Sarawak: The Profile of an Issues Faced by Older Persons in Sarawak’ in 2024; and the setting up of a cabinet committee on ageing.

“Based on our study visit to the two Nordic countries and Singapore recently, we have obtained positive insights and best practices on intervention programmes and approaches,” she said.

Touching on the Kenyalang Gold Card for senior citizens, Fatimah pointed out a total of 272,357 cards have been printed as of July 31.