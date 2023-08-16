Fatimah: Proposed housewives payment system good idea but relevant engagements needed first  

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development supports the federal government’s proposed payment system for housewives.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the federal Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development’s suggestion would better safeguard the interests of housewives.

“Good intention on the part of the federal ministry because there are cases where the wife does not receive ‘nafkah’ (allowance) due to her,” she said when contacted.

However, Fatimah said engagements with relevant groups need to be conducted to understand viewpoints from various perspectives, in terms of social, religious, customary practice, and labour laws among others.

Federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri had said a payment system for housewives needs to be set up to recognise their contributions in managing households.

She said housewives would sometimes be regarded as “unpaid labour” and the payment mechanism would empower them economically.

Nancy said the Social Security Organisation (Socso) could come up with a mechanism to compensate housewives for their efforts.