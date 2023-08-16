Foreigner jailed 10 years, fined RM50,000 for causing death of motorcyclist in Bintulu road crash

BINTULU (Aug 16): A foreign national was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in jail and a fine of RM50,000 in default 24 months’ imprisonment for causing the death of a motorcyclist in an accident here last month.

Sessions Court judge Leo Saga meted out the sentence against Usdin Tjung and also disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 10 years from the date of conviction.

Usdin was also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action upon the completion of his jail sentence, said Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit in a statement today.

According to Batholomew, the accused was charged under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, by going against the flow of traffic while under the influence of alcohol.

“The accident occurred on July 2, 2023 at approximately 12.56am at Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Bintulu resulting in the death of a 21-year-old local man who was riding a motorcycle.

“The accused at the time was driving a Toyota Unser which had entered the opposite lane and collided with the victim’s motorcycle,” he said.

In this regard, Batholomew warned the public not to operate a vehicle if they are under the influence of alcohol.