FSJA encouraged by deputy minister’s support for Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2023

MIRI (Aug 16): The Federation of Sarawak Journalist Association (FSJA) paid a courtesy call on Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang Ming Tee yesterday.

FSJA president Andy Jong led the delegation for the visit to the ministry’s office at Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

The purpose of the courtesy call was to invite Tiang to the Kenyalang Journalism Awards (KJA) 2023, set to take place at Pullman Miri Waterfront this Nov 24.

“We are happy to be receiving positive response from the deputy minister, who has pledged his support for KJA, and to make the event a success,” said Jong in a statement.

For this year’s KJA, cash prizes totalling RM250,000 are up for grabs.

According to Jong, total expenses involved in organising the awards event are estimated between RM350,000 and RM400,000.

“Since 2015, the Sarawak government has been the main sponsor of the KJA, with Petronas, Shell and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) coming in as gold sponsors in that each is contributing RM50,000.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at this prestigious event,” he added.

The visitors yesterday also included FSJA vice-president Yii Souk Ming who is also president of both Sibu Journalists Association (SJA) and Institute of Rajang Journalists (IRJ); Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Chai Chon Chin; FSJA secretary Michelle Choo; secretary of SJA and IRJ Jane Moh; and FSJA committee member Esther Ching.