In Kuching, Perak man fined for unlawful possession of RM18,180 in bank account

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man from Perak RM3,000 in default three months’ jail for unlawfully possessing RM18,180 in his bank account.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Wong Yeak Jun, 28, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term of up to three months and a maximum fine of RM500 upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a premises in Tabuan Stutong Commercial Centre this year between Jan 28 and March 17.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the money took a loan with a company after he saw an advertisement on Facebook and disclosed his personal information to the said company.

After borrowing and repaying the loan, the complainant frequently received WhatsApp messages from different individuals regarding personal loans.

The complainant, who happened to have financial issues, then took online loans until they amounted to about RM227,007.80 being deposited into his bank account.

The complainant also made gradual repayments to several different bank accounts totalling RM312,936.72.

He was no longer able to afford the debt due to the overwhelming amount, and the interest continued to increase unless payments were made.

Following that, the complainant received messages from several different phone numbers threatening to set his house on fire.

After feeling threatened, he lodged a police report for further action.

Investigations found that one of the bank accounts receiving the complainant’s money was under Wong’s name.

Wong failed to provide a reasonable explanation on how the money ended up in his account.

It is understood that the complainant informed police he had handed over his ATM card to a third party.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Wong was unrepresented by legal counsel.