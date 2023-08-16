Jagdeep Singh sworn in as Penang deputy chief minister II

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 16): Datuk Keramat assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo, who was previously the local government and housing state exco, was sworn in as the Penang deputy chief minister II today.

He was sworn in after new Batu Maung assemblyman Prof Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid was sworn in as Penang deputy chief minister I.

The state’s new exco lineup that consisted of seven new faces are being sworn in at the Dewan Sri Pinang today.

Among the new faces are Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Acheh assemblyman Rashidi Zinol, Sungai Pinang assemblyman Lim Siew Khim, Jawi assemblyman H’ng Mooi Lye, Padang Lalang assemblyman Gooi Zi Sen, Perai assemblyman Datuk Seri S.Sundarajoo and Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME