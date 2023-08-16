Juanda laments Putrajaya’s unfulfilled promise to fix rundown schools in S’wak

MUKAH (Aug 16): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya has expressed frustration over the federal government’s failure to fulfil its promise to rebuild dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

The Jemoreng assemblyman said there are three schools in his constituency – SK Pergau, SK Bawang Tian and SK Sok – that fall into this category and need to be rebuilt.

“I forgot how many letters have been sent to the Ministry of Education. Not only that, various efforts have been taken but no approval (for repair) has been given yet.

“In fact, it is almost impossible to deliver good news to teachers and students. What a pity for our teachers and children – we want our children to excel academically but they do not even have the most basic facilities,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo yesterday.

Juanda also mentioned SMK Matu as another school awaiting repairs.

According to him, the project has been tendered but the status of the tender remains unknown to date.

“In Jemoreng, only three schools have concrete structures, namely SK Igan, SMK Agama Igan and SJK(C) Chung Hua Matu.

“Another 11 schools are wooden and have existed since the country’s independence,” he said.