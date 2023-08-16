Julaihi: Maxis first telco to build regional internet hub in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 16): Maxis has become the first telecommunications company ever to create a regional internet hub in Sarawak, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He thanked the company for providing Sarawakians with the option of a service that provides better internet surfing experience.

“One of the main missions of the state government is to ensure equitable access to high-speed internet connectivity for the citizens of the state.

“I am pleased to see Maxis investing in this important network infrastructure here, which will ultimately benefit the people and businesses of Sarawak.

“This hub will also contribute towards our digital aspirations,” he said during the launching of the hub at the Maxis Technical Operations Centre in Bintawa here today.

Maxis had earlier announced that it was the first telecommunication (telco) company to build a regional internet hub in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu with direct international content connectivity.

Since it was built, 58 per cent of the mobile traffic in East Malaysia has been successfully localised on the regional hub, contributed by top content delivery networks such as Facebook, Google, Akamai and Netflix.

“Our Regional Internet Hub provides our Maxis customers in Sarawak superior user experience, enabling them to enjoy higher speeds and lower latency. Most of their web pages and videos will load faster and the videos will be in image quality.

“Businesses in Sarawak using technologies like cloud-based services, Internet of Things (IoT) applications and data analytics enjoy similar marked improvements in speed and latency as well,” said Maxis chief executive officer Goh Seow Eng during the event.

Meanwhile, Julaihi also hoped that all telecommunications companies and service providers will continue to work with the state government in providing good internet service to Sarawakians.

“There is also a need for all the telecommunications companies and service providers to help the state government to provide internet coverage to more people in Sarawak, especially in the rural areas of Sarawak.

“Because of that, we constantly and would often do engagement sessions with these companies. We want as many areas in Sarawak as possible to have internet coverage,” he said.

He also said Sarawak had already built 3,708 telco towers from its target of 7,000 across the state to enhance internet connectivity.