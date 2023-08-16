KPDN looking at introducing Amanah Saham Rahmah initiative, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is studying to create an Amanah Saham Rahmah initiative aimed at assisting hardcore poor families in this country.

Its Deputy Minister, Fuziah Salleh, said the initiative is expected to help alleviate the cost of living burden of the group and ensure a steady source of income.

She explained that the initiative involves the government investing a certain amount of money in selected companies. The dividends generated from these investments are then allocated to needy families, while the government retains ownership of the principal amount invested.

“We are studying the best mechanism to implement Amanah Saham Rahmah and how to establish a consolidated fund for investment purposes.

“For example, the government will invest RM100,000 under Permodalan Nasional Berhad. The principal will remain with the government, and the dividends will be distributed among the hardcore poor families.”

She said this when appearing as a guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today. – Bernama