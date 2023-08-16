Kuching records highest API reading nationwide at 91 as of 10am

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in Kuching are the highest in the country since yesterday evening, according to the hourly readings released on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website.

As of 10am today, the API reading in Kuching was 91.

The API reading in Kuching reached 96 at 11pm (Aug 15) as well as 12am, 1am and 2am today.

Meanwhile, the second and third API highest readings recorded as of 10am today were in Sri Aman and Samarahan both at 87.

An API level of 0 to 50 is ‘Good’; 51 to 100 is ‘Moderate’, 101 to 150 is ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups); 151 to 200 is ‘Unhealthy’; 201 to 300 is ‘Very Unhealthy’; and a reading of 300 upwards is ‘Hazardous’.