Lodge International School posts outstanding 2023 Cambridge A-Level exam results

KUCHING: The Lodge International School has registered outstanding results for the 2023 Cambridge A-Level examinations, with one in every three of its students achieving straight A*or A grades.

From these top-scorers, eight candidates scored straight A*s, with three – Brandon Wong, Clarence Lee, and Justin Teh – having obtained the unprecedented result of 5A*s, which stands as testament to the students’ commitment and dedication to excellence.

“Lodge International School continues to maintain a distinctive track record in the Science subjects, with more than half the students in each subject achieving A*or A grades: 88.9 per cent for Further Mathematics; 65.7 per cent for Biology; and 59.6 per cent for Chemistry.

“There are also over 30 per cent of the students in Economics, Mathematics and Physics who have achieved A* or A grades as well,” said the school in a statement.

In Humanities subjects such as Business, English Language and Psychology, the school also recorded over 20 per cent of students having scored A* or A grades, indicating a strong performance that was higher than the global percentage of students achieving A*or A for these subjects, it added.

“The Cambridge A-Level is an established examinations board with academic rigour and worldwide reputation.

“Grade thresholds are of notable standards, especially after fully returning to pre-Covid-19 standards for the first time since 2019,” said a statement released by Cambridge International.

Lodge International School principal Markus Gatuman, in congratulating the candidates, said the results from the Cambridge A-Level examinations were the ‘fruitof their labour’.

“We believe that the strong foundation they have built here, has prepared them to face and overcome all the challenges that they will undertake.

“We also thank the parents for their support and cooperation in this education journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy principal of A-Levels, Helena Chai, said the hard work, determination and perseverance of the parents had paid off immensely.

“This is also a reflection of the dedication of the teachers.

“Here at Lodge International School, we strive to foster a culture of academic excellence and holistic growth.

“Our accelerated A-Level programme provides a safe environment for students to explore and learn, and to nurture their talents and potential,” she said.

Lodge International School has sent A-Level students on to reputable institutions worldwide, including the Imperial College London, University of Melbourne, National University of Singapore, and University of Hong Kong – among other establishments.

There will be a Lodge A-Levels Open Day 2023 this Aug 26, where all are welcome to visit and discover more about the programme.

For further enquiries, call 082-362185.