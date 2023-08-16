Lundu OCPD: Only three summonses issued for parking violation during Sematan Fest

KUCHING (Aug 16): Lundu police have clarified that only three traffic summonses were issued throughout the Sematan Festival for parking violations, and not ‘many’ as claimed by certain netizens.

Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said in a statement that there have been numerous posts on social media claiming that police had issued summonses to those who had parked by the roadside leading to the festival ground.

“In fact, police only issued summonses to one car, one van and one pickup truck during the festival that was held between Aug 11 and 13,” he said, adding these three vehicles were found parked inside the festival ground and not by the roadside.

“Despite claims made on social media, we did not issue a single summons to those who parked by the roadside leading to the festival ground.”

He added that there were instances where festival goers whose vehicles were found to have obstructed traffic or posed danger to other motorists were instructed to re-park.

Adding on, he said police did however issue a total of 74 summonses to 28 motorcyclists during the festival period for offences such as illegal modification, not having a driver’s licence or insurance coverage, not wearing a crash helmet, no side mirrors, and having fancy licence plates.

“The public are reminded to not spread fake information or news but instead refer to a reliable source for information,” he said.