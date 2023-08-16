Baram man fined RM2,000 for drug abuse

MIRI (Aug 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 28-year-old man RM2,000 in default two months imprisonment for abusing drugs in June last year.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who convicted Stevenus Ajeng Pudun, from Long Nakan in Baram, also ordered for him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Stevenus was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was found to have abused methamphetamine, which is listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 (Act 234) at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Office on June 19, 2022 at 9.20pm.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.