MMEA detains cargo vessel near Tg Muara Tebas

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a cargo vessel on Monday (Aug 14), some 1.9 nautical miles from Tanjung Muara Tebas after its crew failed to produce a Domestic Shipping Licence.

In a statement today, MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the agency also held the vessel’s 14 crew members.

“Those detained were made up of three locals, including the skipper, three Indian nationals, and 10 Indonesians aged between 21 and 68,” he said.

Besides failing to produce the Domestic Shipping Licence, he said the vessel is also believed to have failed to declare a new skipper, which is a record in the Malaysia Ship Registry.

The vessel has been escorted to the MMEA headquarters in Muara Tebas for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

MMEA welcomes any information from the maritime community on any suspicious or criminal activities at sea.

They can be contacted on 082-432544 or 082-432016.