Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Airport

MIRI (Aug 16): A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Airport on Monday night.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement last night said that the victim died due to severe injuries to his head and chest.

“Investigation found that the victim’s motorcycle skidded upon arriving at Taman Tunku traffic light when he tried to make a U-turn towards the city centre.

“The impact caused the victim to crash into a road shoulder and then hit an electric pole nearby,” he added.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.