Muda info chief Luqman Long insists will still resign for party post after losing Bandar seat

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) information chief Luqman Long has said he remains committed to stepping down from his leadership position within the party as he pledged earlier.

“Someone asked me ‘When do you want to resign?’ Don’t worry. I will keep my promise, but it needs to be done in an orderly manner.

“The Muda meeting is coming up, I will propose,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Luqman’s remarks were made in response to a question asking when he would step down from his leadership role within the party as he had previously vowed to resign if he failed to secure his deposit in contesting the Bandar seat in Terengganu.

Addressing his loyalty to Muda, Luqman reiterated his dedication to the party through both challenging and favourable times.

“I stay with Muda in hard and good times. So even ordinary members can serve. I am young. Rise and fall of the party, I’ll be there,” he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the party to establish a foundation on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, a project he believes in and is actively supporting.

“We will continue to build the foundation stone on the east coast. There are many new faces who emerged during the campaign, and they will continue to contribute to this region,” Luqman explained. – Malay Mail