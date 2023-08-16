Premier reminds of significant steps by S’wak govt to protect, uphold cultural legacy

SIBU (Aug 16): It is imperative to acknowledge the significant efforts made by the state government in protecting and upholding cultural legacy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In fact, he added, the State Legislative Assembly approved the new Sarawak Heritage Ordinance in 2019 as there is a need for a better heritage law and a workable system to address a broader scope of heritage in relation to the protection, conservation, and preservation of the state’s rich heritage.

He said the new ordinance which replaced the previous Sarawak Cultural Heritage Ordinance 1993 was gazetted on Dec 13, 2019 and finally came into force on March 1 last year.

“The new ordinance has expanded the scope of heritage to include underwater heritage which refers to antiquities discovered underwater that were sunk in the past and intangible cultural heritage such as songs, dance, skills, and oral traditions.

“Other new important points under the new ordinance include the setting up of the Sarawak Heritage Council as an advisory body for the state government on policy matters relating to heritage, and the setting up of Sarawak Heritage Trust Fund and Sarawak Heritage Register with the purpose of providing financial assistance for the maintenance, preservation or restoration of buildings, monuments, sites and other cultural and historical heritage.

“The new ordinance also established clear guidelines for the preservation and conservation of heritage buildings, monuments, and antiquities.

“It is crucial to strike a balance between modern development and the conservation of historical structures in order to ensure that future generations can appreciate the architectural marvels of the past.

“These guidelines serve as a blueprint for responsible urban planning, guaranteeing the preservation of our cultural identity and historical significance amidst the modernity brought on by the world’s rapid development,” he said when officiating at the opening of International Heritage and Cultural Conservation Conference (Inherit) 2023 at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday.

His text of speech was read by the Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Abang Johari also said another initiative to ensure the preservation of the state’s heritage and legacy is the mapping of heritage zones and trails.

He said in Kuching alone, there are several heritage trails around the city’s most significant landmarks on both sides of the river, such as the serene kampungs or villages, the Astana, and the Dewan Undangan Negeri on the north bank, and the Round Tower, the Brooke Memorial, and the Old Court House on the south bank.

In addition to helping the state to promote sustainable tourism, highlight diverse heritage sites, and ensure the preservation of cultural treasures, this endeavour also drives the state’s economic growth, he added.

“I also take immense pride in highlighting Kuching’s recognition as the ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in November 2021.

“This prestigious acknowledgement not only highlights Kuching’s unique delectable cuisines, but also emphasises the deep connection between food and the city’s cultural and ethnic diversity.

“Kuching owes this honour to the wealth of local and indigenous cuisines, which are based on unique ingredients found only in Sarawak and are an intrinsic part of each community’s cultural heritage.

“This demonstrates that the richness of our heritage extends beyond tangible buildings, monuments, and antiquities.

“As such, it is pertinent that we conserve our ancient recipes and culinary practices so that we may contribute to the general sustainability of our history while enriching the experiences of both locals and visitors,” he said.

He added preservation of heritage is not an option but it is a responsibility owed to future generations.

“By protecting our cultural legacy, we are not only safeguarding the past but also shaping the future.

“It is my sincere hope that this conference will act as a meaningful avenue for global collaboration and to ignite and encourage the confluence of ideas, knowledge, experiences, and innovations, especially on how to manage cultural heritage amidst the rapid globalisation,” he said.

Abang Johari is also pleased that Inherit 2023 is highlighting the importance of digitalisation for cultural heritage conservation and preservation.

He said the state was also proposing digitalisation as means to document tangible and intangible cultural heritage for the benefits of our community today and the future generations.

“In an era marked by rapid globalisation and technological advancements, the significance of heritage preservation cannot be overstated, and we should not be left behind in the process.

“Our heritage is an invaluable asset, a treasure trove of our collective memories that connects us to our roots, defines our identity, and shapes our collective consciousness.

“It embodies the essence of who we are as people, reflecting the diverse tapestry of traditions, customs, and values that have been passed down through generations,” he said.

About 300 participants including 54 from foreign countries took part in the two-day conference organised by UTS.

Also present were UTS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid, organising chairman Haris Fadzilah Abdulll Rahman and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.