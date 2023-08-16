Revise requirements for housewives to open, operate accounts, PKR Kuching Women urges banks

KUCHING (Aug 16): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kuching Women chief Cherishe Ng is urging banks to revise their requirements for housewives to be able to open and operate accounts.

She said it was unfair and impractical for those who are unemployed or self-employed, especially housewives, to not be able to carry out basic daily banking transactions due to stringent requirements to prevent fraud and scams.

This was following a proposal by the federal Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to set up a payment system for housewives, which, she said, is a step in the right direction to allow them to have better financial security.

“Some banks are now making it a requirement that a person has a stable source of income in order to open a bank account, and which in turn will directly affect housewives. So that (the proposal) is a good place to start.

“If the goal of the ministry is to heighten independence among housewives and provide them with better financial security, the very most basic thing is that they be allowed to freely operate a bank account,” said Ng when contacted.

Labour Law Reform Coalition Sarawakian representative Andrew Lo, meanwhile, said it was high time for the government to recognise contributions made by housewives.

“We welcome the proposal. It’s high time we acknowledge the contributions made by housewives. We should include house mothers as well,” said Lo.

He said ‘house mother’ referred to mothers who are still taking care of their working children.

Recently, federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri said there is a need to establish a payment system for housewives to acknowledge their contributions and empower them economically.

She said housewives would sometimes be regarded as ‘unpaid labour’ and she hoped the Social Security Organisation (Socso) could find a mechanism to compensate for this unpaid labour.